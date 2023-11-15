School likely to be closed on these two days in Telangana



Hyderabad: Teachers play a vital role in the country's voting process. A large number of them participate in the election duties and contribute their part. About 80 per cent of the teachers in the state will participate in the duties of the Telangana Assembly elections to be held on November 30.



Keeping this in mind, it is possible to declare a holiday for government schools for two days on November 30, the day before polling, on November 29. Sources in the Education Department say that an official announcement will be made as per the instructions of the Election Commission.

The teachers who will participate in the election duties have to report by 7 am on 29th to be ready to take the EVM machines. On the day before the polling, they reach the schools which are the polling centers in the afternoon. It is likely to be past midnight when the election duties are completed and the EVMs are presented. Out of total 1.06 lakh teachers in the state, 80 percent are involved in election duties.

So, the education department wants to give holidays to government schools for two days. On the other hand, there is a demand that the teachers participating in election duties should be given leave on December 1, the next day of polling. State Gazetted Principals Association President Rajabhanu Chandraprakash and Telangana Model School Teachers Association (TMSTA) State President Bhutham Yakamallu requested the Election Commission to this extent.