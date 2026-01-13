School students create recycled kites to celebrate a sustainable Makar Sankranti

Bengaluru: Students of The Green School Bangalore ( TGSB) in Varthur, celebrated Makar Sankranti and Lohri with a unique blend of sustainability, creativity, and community participation on Tuesday. Students from Pre-Primary to Grade 7 took part in a Sustainable Kite-Making Competition, followed by a vibrant Lohri celebration with parents.

The event encouraged students to design kites using biodegradable and recycled materials such as newspaper, rice paper, bamboo sticks, cotton thread, flour paste and natural dyes—highlighting the school’s commitment to responsible festive practices and environmental awareness.

Parents served as judges, appreciating the creativity, structural design, and eco-friendliness of each kite. The classrooms turned into lively innovation labs, with children working in teams, discussing materials, and applying both cultural and scientific understanding of flight, balance, and environmental impact.

Speaking about his excitement, Arshan Taha, a student who loves flying kites, said:

“I learned how to make a kite that doesn’t harm birds or nature. I can’t wait to fly it! My favourite part was using bamboo and paper instead of plastic. It still flies really well.”

Principal Usha Iyer emphasised the importance of culturally rooted and environmentally conscious education:

“Festivals are powerful classrooms. Today, our students celebrated Sankranti and Lohri not just as cultural events, but as opportunities to learn about sustainability, community and tradition. This is how we prepare responsible global citizens—connected to roots, mindful of the planet, and proud of India's diversity.”

Parents also appreciated the theme of inclusive cultural celebration. One parent commented,

“It was heartening to see the school celebrating Lohri, Sankranti and sustainability together. Our children learned that Indian festivals are diverse, colourful and meaningful—and that small creative steps can make them eco-friendly too.”

The festivities concluded with a cheerful Lohri circle featuring songs, folk elements, and parent-child interactions—reflecting India’s multicultural ethos and harvest traditions.















