SI-UK University Fair arrives in Vijayawada

SI-UK India, a UK-based international education consultant company and trusted UK university partner with over 18 years of service excellence, today announced a day-long UK University fair in Vijayawada. This fair will be held on 29th May 2024 at Novotel, Vijayavada, Varun, between 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For several years, SI-UK India has been curating UK education fairs nationwide. This year, representatives from over 10 esteemed UK universities such as University College London, University of Surrey, University of Birmingham, University of Wolverhampton, London Metropolitan University, Northumbria University, and many more will be seen under one roof at the fair. Students can delve into comprehensive details about their academic offerings.

The fair aims to offer students a unique chance to explore diverse educational opportunities available in the UK. Providing direct interaction with UK university officials enables students to gain knowledge about the fields and academic programmes they wish to pursue. Attendees will also have the opportunity to interact with scholarship providers and admissions consultants, creating important relationships and opening doors for future academic endeavours.

Lakshmi Iyer, Managing Director, SI-UK India said, “We are dedicated to equipping students with the necessary knowledge, skills and direction they need to find their way to academic success outside India. This fair provides an essential platform for students to interact directly with prestigious UK universities, accelerating their journey towards a life-changing international education experience. With a focus on personalised support, our goal is to offer students the means to prosper in an ever-changing world of global education.”

The university fair will also be held in Nagpur, Delhi, Chandigarh, and Mumbai.

Students can book a free session by visiting https://india.studyin-uk.com/events/ to interact with SI-UK experts and institution representatives.