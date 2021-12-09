Siemens is mass-hiring developers & programmers; see details here

German multinational conglomerate corporation Siemens AG is looking to hire 700+ techies to join their offices in Gurugram, Noida, Bengaluru and Pune. Here are the details:

1. Programmer

Location: Bengaluru, India

Experience: 2+ years

Minimum requirements-

Academic qualification: Engineering degree

Overall 2 - 5 years of experience in software development

Basic of Operating system

Expertise in C, C++, OOPs, data structure knowledge

Knowledge of Threading

Knowledge of multithreading (desirable)

Windows Platform knowledge

2. Full Stack Software Engineer

Location: Bengaluru, India

Experience: 2+ years

Minimum requirements-

Academic qualification: B.E. / B.Tech / M. Tech

Excellent programming skills - C# .Net Core, Angular 2+, SQL, REST API, PowerShell. Good knowledge of OOPS, design principles & patterns.

Knowledge of either of the mentioned healthcare standards/protocols: FHIR, DICOM, HL7, IHE.

Docker, Kubernetes, Azure knowledge

Knowledge of inter-process communication, multi-threading, data-structures, unit-testing frameworks (NUnit, Karma, Jasmine), Agile processes

Knowledge of Static code Analysis. Exposure to TFS / VSTS is preferred

3. C# Developer

Location: Bengaluru, India

Experience: 2+ years

Minimum requirements-

Good knowledge in Object Oriented Programming concepts.

Proven ability to design and develop high quality software.

Good programming skills using C# .Net (Winforms).

Good programming skills in C++ is preferred along with C# experience.

4. Software Engineer

Location: Noida

Experience: 2+ years

Minimum requirements-

Bachelor's degree or higher in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Mathematics or Physics

Experience with various ML algorithms for various sensors including camera, LiDAR, and RADAR.

Knowledge of ML methods like neural networks and support vector machines.

Experience with ML libraries/frameworks like Keras/Tensorflow.

Experience with feature extractors like SIFT, SURF, FAST Harris, HOG or Lalonde is highly valued

Experience with statistical tools like principal/ independent component analysis is highly valued

Basic understanding of Kalman Filters, Probability theory (Bayes, Markov) and noise models

Experience with Python/C/C++ programming languages is must.

Advanced experience with OpenCV, OpenCL and CUDA is valued

5. Mac Support Engineer

Location: Gurugram

Experience: 2+ years

Minimum requirements-

Minimum Associate degree with preferable emphasis in Computer Science, Computer Information Systems, Computer Engineering

Knowledge of implementation, configuration, support, road map, and design/planning of Apple / Mac / Jamf rollouts to an enterprise company

Knowledge of system administration and best practices for Mac systems

Understanding of TCP/IP, LDAP, DNS and other networking protocols

