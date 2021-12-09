Siemens is mass-hiring developers & programmers; see details here
Technology company Siemens India is looking for techies with 2+ years of experience to join their growing team of software developers.
German multinational conglomerate corporation Siemens AG is looking to hire 700+ techies to join their offices in Gurugram, Noida, Bengaluru and Pune. Here are the details:
1. Programmer
Location: Bengaluru, India
Experience: 2+ years
Minimum requirements-
Academic qualification: Engineering degree
Overall 2 - 5 years of experience in software development
Basic of Operating system
Expertise in C, C++, OOPs, data structure knowledge
Knowledge of Threading
Knowledge of multithreading (desirable)
Windows Platform knowledge
2. Full Stack Software Engineer
Location: Bengaluru, India
Experience: 2+ years
Minimum requirements-
Academic qualification: B.E. / B.Tech / M. Tech
Excellent programming skills - C# .Net Core, Angular 2+, SQL, REST API, PowerShell. Good knowledge of OOPS, design principles & patterns.
Knowledge of either of the mentioned healthcare standards/protocols: FHIR, DICOM, HL7, IHE.
Docker, Kubernetes, Azure knowledge
Knowledge of inter-process communication, multi-threading, data-structures, unit-testing frameworks (NUnit, Karma, Jasmine), Agile processes
Knowledge of Static code Analysis. Exposure to TFS / VSTS is preferred
3. C# Developer
Location: Bengaluru, India
Experience: 2+ years
Minimum requirements-
Good knowledge in Object Oriented Programming concepts.
Proven ability to design and develop high quality software.
Good programming skills using C# .Net (Winforms).
Good programming skills in C++ is preferred along with C# experience.
4. Software Engineer
Location: Noida
Experience: 2+ years
Minimum requirements-
Bachelor's degree or higher in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Mathematics or Physics
Experience with various ML algorithms for various sensors including camera, LiDAR, and RADAR.
Knowledge of ML methods like neural networks and support vector machines.
Experience with ML libraries/frameworks like Keras/Tensorflow.
Experience with feature extractors like SIFT, SURF, FAST Harris, HOG or Lalonde is highly valued
Experience with statistical tools like principal/ independent component analysis is highly valued
Basic understanding of Kalman Filters, Probability theory (Bayes, Markov) and noise models
Experience with Python/C/C++ programming languages is must.
Advanced experience with OpenCV, OpenCL and CUDA is valued
5. Mac Support Engineer
Location: Gurugram
Experience: 2+ years
Minimum requirements-
Minimum Associate degree with preferable emphasis in Computer Science, Computer Information Systems, Computer Engineering
Knowledge of implementation, configuration, support, road map, and design/planning of Apple / Mac / Jamf rollouts to an enterprise company
Knowledge of system administration and best practices for Mac systems
Understanding of TCP/IP, LDAP, DNS and other networking protocols
How to apply:
Interested candidates can apply for the post by logging on to career page on the official website.
Source: TechGig