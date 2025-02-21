Skilling for the Digital Age: Demand for Creative Design Skills

New Delhi: Prof Dr. Vikash Dhawan, Director General, Institute of Management Studies, Noida said that With digital evolution transforming industries at breakneck speeds, there is never been as much demand for innovative design skill. Business corporations in every business sector are learning the value of publishing visual communications, intuitive interfaces, and participatory digital experience. In an interview with The Hans India he said thus, the demand for highly skilled professional designers proficiently skilled with efficient digital tools is increasing at high speed. The education centers, which offer learning in creative designing, are on the forefront and are transforming syllabi to correspond to evolving industry needs. His opinion is as follows.

No longer just the preserve of fine art, today design is a core business function that can be used to drive brand, customer experience, and share of market. From marketing to digital, to UX/UI to animation, to multimedia, creatives are now shaping the online universe. It does so through the following, as presented in a report by the Design Management Institute: Design-led companies outperform stock market peers by 200%. It leading designgrowing popularity in this digital economy.

Bridging the Skills Gap

Despite the increased need for designers, there is a general shortage of skills among the practitioners. There is a necessity to identify candidates whose skill levels in software such as Adobe Creative Suite, Figma, Blender, and Artificial Intelligence- driven design tools exist. With the traditional learning of design, there is no single space for students to get accustomed to such and therefore the necessity to move towards education that is industry-led.

Design schools have taken this gap and structured their design courses so that they can easily fill in the gap. With much emphasis on experiential learning, real projects, and interaction with industry experts, they make sure that the students get a sellable portfolio. The course incorporates the most current technology tools so that the students can use newer trends like virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and motion graphics.

Key Features of Contemporary Design Courses

1. Integrated Syllabus: Design courses possess an integrated syllabus of specializations like graphic designing, animation, web designing, and UX/UI designing. This allows the students to learn two or more courses before choosing a specialization according to their field of interest and career objectives.

2. Practical Training: Practical training is offered in the form of live projects, workshops, and internship with industry leaders. Live projects are managed by the students to make them industry-ready for the competitive business world.

3. Industry Exposure: Ongoing exposure to industry leaders, in-campus guest lectures, and design competitions keeps the students updated with the latest trends. Tie-ups with top-class organizations make the curricula industry-oriented and industry-standard compliant.

4. Advanced Technology: Exposure to the new design software, virtual laboratories, and newest studios exposes the students to the cutting-edge equipment and tools used in the business.

5. Placement Guidance: Separate placement cells in every college make available to the students the contact details of the leading recruiters of the design industry. Portfolio-making workshops, resume-making workshops, and mock interviews are some of the employability-enlarging processes.

Future Opportunities of Design Professionals

The future of the design industry is bright, and so is the future of other industries too. The entertainment and gaming, healthcare and e-commerce sectors are spending a great deal of money on designing in order to create the best customer experience. UX designing, LinkedInEmerging Jobs Report states, is among the top five most sought-after skills globally. Once again, the world of VFX and animation market will reach $270 billion by the year 2025, displaying the enormity of the development potential of creative economies. Aside from that, the arrival of artificial intelligence (AI) into the field of design is paving new possibilities. AI-driven solutions like generative design and autoproto prototyping are altering the workflow to allow designers more time to engage in thinking and creativity and lesser time to labor mechanically. The schools are finding space for these in the curriculum and bringing the students into the spotlight.

Conclusion

As corporations are always ahead of their time to computer developments, more will be expected from informed design professionals. Colleges that provide applicable industry courses, placements, and exposure to new technology are playing a very important part in preparing students for the computer age. With the right skills and competencies being transferred to aspiring designers, they are constructing the next generation of creative experts who will push innovation into the world of the internet. If you are willing to start a profitable career as a designer, never has the time been better to make the switch to this profession-changing decision.