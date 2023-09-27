Live
- Doctors call for action against growing burden of heart-related diseases
- India will soon emerge as global economic powerhouse: PM Modi
- Telangana HC upholds single judge’s order cancelling Group-1 prelims
- S&P Global India recognised as one of India’s ‘Top 10 Workplaces for Women in 2023’
- UP to get one crore vaccine for lumpy skin disease
- There is no question of leaving a secular stance: HDD
- Google launches earthquake alert system in India for android smartphone users
- Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee launch WhatsApp channel
- Delhi High Court quashes sexual harassment case, directs accused to contribute to girls shelter home
- Rahul shares video of interaction with porters, flags 'record unemployment', 'back-breaking' inflation
Just In
Smart classes begin for prisoners in Meerut jail
The Chaudhary Charan Singh district jail in Meerut has become the first such facility in Uttar Pradesh to impart training to the prisoners with the help of technology by adopting a smart class system.
Meerut: The Chaudhary Charan Singh district jail in Meerut has become the first such facility in Uttar Pradesh to impart training to the prisoners with the help of technology by adopting a smart class system.
UP Director General of Prisons, Satya Narain Sabat, said that all 75 jails in the state have been asked to adopt the smart class method.
"So far, many jails have either adopted or are in the process of adopting smart classes. A prison is like a big college and we can teach everyone here, but it is difficult to educate them without practical exposure. Now, with the help of smart boards, explaining any concept has become easy using visualisation tools,” he said.
He added that several skill development programmes (SDP) are also being conducted in state jails, where various skills such as plumbing, carpentry, etc are being taught.
Smart classes enable teaching complex topics with diagrams, aiding in scenarios like providing first aid without a teacher.
He said, "This initiative will benefit the children of women inmates too."
Sabat said, “Plans are underway to expand the programme with more smart boards. He added, “Here we use downloaded videos and teach prisoners to operate them. The educated prisoners are to teach their less educated fellows under the 'each one teaches one' initiative."