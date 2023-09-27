Smart classes begin for prisoners in Meerut jail

Meerut: The Chaudhary Charan Singh district jail in Meerut has become the first such facility in Uttar Pradesh to impart training to the prisoners with the help of technology by adopting a smart class system.

UP Director General of Prisons, Satya Narain Sabat, said that all 75 jails in the state have been asked to adopt the smart class method.

"So far, many jails have either adopted or are in the process of adopting smart classes. A prison is like a big college and we can teach everyone here, but it is difficult to educate them without practical exposure. Now, with the help of smart boards, explaining any concept has become easy using visualisation tools,” he said.

He added that several skill development programmes (SDP) are also being conducted in state jails, where various skills such as plumbing, carpentry, etc are being taught.

Smart classes enable teaching complex topics with diagrams, aiding in scenarios like providing first aid without a teacher.

He said, "This initiative will benefit the children of women inmates too."

Sabat said, “Plans are underway to expand the programme with more smart boards. He added, “Here we use downloaded videos and teach prisoners to operate them. The educated prisoners are to teach their less educated fellows under the 'each one teaches one' initiative."