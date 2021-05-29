SRMJEEE 2021 results announced, counseling to start soon

Kattankulathur: The results of Phase l of SRMJEEE (SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Exam) conducted by SRM Institute of Science and Technology (formerly known as SRM University) was announced on Friday. Phase I counseling will start soon for students, who have qualified as per the SRMJEEE results.

Phase l exams were held on May 23 and 24 this year in three slots. The exams were conducted as a home proctored test keeping the safety of the students in view of the prevailing pandemic situation.

SRMJEEE 2021 is being held in two phases. Phase II applications will be available till July 20, 2021 while the exam will be held on July 25 and 26, 2021. The results will be declared on July 29.

Admissions to B Tech programmes offered in SRMIST Chennai (Kattankulathur, Vadapalani, Ramapuram and NCR), SRM University - Sonepat, Haryana and SRM University, AP - Andhra Pradesh will be on the basis of the ranks secured in SRMJEEE 2021.

For more details visit SRMIST.edu.in