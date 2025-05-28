SSC advanced supply exam hall tickets released

Hyderabad: The Director of Government Examinations, Telangana, announced on Tuesday that hall tickets for the SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations, scheduled to begin on June 3, have been uploaded on the official website, www.bse.telangana.gov.in.

Officials stated that candidates should contact their respective headmasters to pay the examination fee and collect their hall tickets. A total of 42,832 students (26,286 boys and 16,546 girls) will be appearing for the SSC and OSSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations in June 2025, across 150 examination centres in the State. Hall tickets along with printed nominal rolls have been dispatched to all schools, and students are required to collect their hall tickets from their respective headmasters.