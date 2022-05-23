SSC exams commence in Telangana today

Hyderabad: All arrangements are in place for smooth conduct of SSC examinations in the State from May 23.

It is reported that around 5.09 lakh students will be appearing for the examination held at 2,861 centres across Telangana and out of them, 2.58 lakh are boys, while the remaining 2.51 lakh are girls. According to Board of Secondary Education officials, examinations will be begin from May 23 and will conclude on June 1. A total of 33,000 invigilators have been deployed for all the centres. All the centres are equipped with CCTV cameras. To ensure smooth conduct of the exams, 144 flying squads have also been constituted. Students should not carry any paper except hall tickets. Carrying cell phones, calculators, or any electronic devices into the examination centres is strictly prohibited.

Officials said, "Keeping in mind the hot temperatures, all the necessary arrangements, including placing water pitchers in all rooms, have been made.

Asha workers have been deployed at all the centres, medical and health department staff along with medical kits that consist of ORS packets along with first aid kits will be available at all examination centres. Also RTC buses will be plying before and after the exams for the convenience of students, the officials said.