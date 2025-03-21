SSC exams to begin from today

Hyderabad: The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana is all set to conduct the SSC public examination from Friday. According to the Education Department, all the necessary arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the examination in the State.

Approximately 5,09,403 students, including 2.58 lakh boys and 2.50 lakh girls, will be appearing for the examination across Telangana.

According to the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), the exam will be conducted from March 21 to April 4, at 2,650 centres set up across the State. As many as 28,100 invigilators and 2,650 chief superintendents and departmental officers are deputed for examination duties.

A senior official, BSE, said, “Keeping the rising temperatures in mind, all necessary arrangements have been made. A special control room has been set up to ensure the smooth conduct of exams. For the first time this year, Class X exam question papers will feature QR (Quick Response) codes and unique security numbers—an initiative aimed at enhancing security and preventing paper leaks. Additionally, students will be given a grace period of five minutes. The Class X exams will commence at 9:30 AM, with latecomers allowed entry only until 9:35 AM.”

“Additionally, RTC buses will operate before and after exams for the convenience of students. Furthermore, all xerox shops near the examination centres will remain closed during the exams,” he added.