STEMROBO to train local school teachers around STEM

STEMROBO Technologies, a Noida-based EdTech company providing an End – to End Ecosystem to K 12 Schools for nurturing Innovation & 21st Century Skills in young students of age 6-18 years, has announced its plans to expand its team size by 350 employees by March 2023. This entire development is aligned with the plan of empowering K-12 Schools to be 21st Century Showcase Schools aligned with NEP 2020. STEMROBO is developing a complete ecosystem in these schools through its unique programs like STEM Education, Robotics, Coding, AI & Experiential Learning, which will be crucial for the children in the future.

The bootstrapped start-up aims at hiring 50 per cent women innovation engineers from tier 2 and tier 3 cities like Bhopal, Chandigarh, Faridabad, Coimbatore, Visakhapatnam, Dehradun, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Ranchi, and Srinagar, etc. These innovation engineers will be a big step towards equipping schools with the complete ecosystem required to teach STEM education. STEMROBO believes that such technology-driven programs can only be successful with the continuous hand-holding/capacity building of School teachers who can further help students deliver unique STEMROBO methodology backed with Activity Based Learning and Project Based Learning.

Commenting on hiring plans Anurag Gupta, Founder of STEMROBO Technologies, said, "With this recruitment drive, our plan is to have our expert innovation engineers present across each district of India who can train the school teachers in that particular region in their local language. Along with this, we are also working on building an educators' network under our initiative, 'Tinker for Bharat'. We have a target of reaching out to 10000+ Educators in the next year through this initiative. Idea is to train the teachers or educators around the technology tools like STEAM, Robotics, coding & AI through unique STEMROBO methodologies available in different regional languages and get all these teachers certified based on their level of understanding."

In line with NEP 2020, STEMROBO has also come up with its graded computer books, which cover Computer Basics, Coding & Artificial Intelligence. These graded books from Grade 1 to Grade 10 include subscriptions to Coding & AI platforms along with monthly training of Computer teachers at school so that they're well equipped to deliver these contents to the students.

"We are not just working on delivering theoretical knowledge to the teachers but, in the process, upgrading them around the advanced pedagogies and curriculum. STEMROBO will also provide certification to all the educators trained in these advanced technologies. This Program would enable educators to think beyond the regular school curriculum and broaden their horizons through experiential learning, which is a much-needed skill that needs to be passed on to the upcoming generation, " Rajeev Tiwari, Co-founder of STEMROBO Technologies.