Students from Hyderabad Participate in Samsung ‘Solve for Tomorrow’ Roadshow; Want to Solve Environmental Issues

Samsung India has hosted a roadshow at Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology, Hyderabad where engineering students from the institute demonstrated their intent to participate in Solve for Tomorrow to solve pressing global issues. Samsung Solve for Tomorrow is a national education and innovation competition that aims to encourage a culture of innovative thinking and problem solving amongst the country’s next generation.

The students came forward and expressed their commitment to solving real-world issues such as ocean conservation through drone technology and waste management. They said they require a platform such as Samsung’s ‘Solve for Tomorrow’ that can guide and support them in turning their ideas into action and help transform people’s lives.

Robin Singh, a technology enthusiast and the proud owner of Dash Dynamic and CLUIX was the chief guest at the event. Both his ventures are focused on preserving the environment. He met the students and shared his journey of success and challenges while building the two environment-focused brands. He appreciated the ‘Solve for Tomorrow’ initiative by Samsung and encouraged the students to leverage the platform for building radical and incremental innovations.

Samsung has recently announced its partnership with the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology’s (MeitY’s) Startup Hub and Foundation for Innovation & Technology Transfer (FITT), IIT Delhi, and the United Nations in India for the third season of ‘Solve for Tomorrow’.

This year, the 'Solve for Tomorrow' programme introduces two distinct tracks – School Track and Youth Track, each dedicated to championing a specific theme and targeted towards different age groups. Both the tracks will run simultaneously, ensuring equal opportunity and a level playing field for all students.

The School Track, is tailored for students aged 14-17, focusing on the theme “community and inclusion”. The track underscores the importance of uplifting underprivileged groups, improving accessibility to health & social inclusion for all through social innovations and hence 'Solving for India'.

The Youth Track on the other hand, targets individuals aged 18-22, with a focus on the theme “environment and sustainability”. The track seeks innovative ideas for reducing carbon footprint, protecting the environment & promoting sustainability and hence 'Solving for the World'.

Youth can apply for Samsung Solve for Tomorrow at www.samsung.com/in/solvefortomorrow starting April 09, 2024, till 5 pm on May 31, 2024.

Samsung Solve for Tomorrow at a Glance

Who can participate: 14–17-year-olds in School Track – individually or in teams of up to 5 members can submit their ideas in the “Community & Inclusion” theme and 18-22 year-olds in Youth Track –individually or in teams of up to 5 members can submit their ideas in the “Environment & Sustainability” theme

Application themes:

“Community & Inclusion”, under School Track, caters to empowering underprivileged groups by improving accessibility to health, improving learning methods and access to education, and ensuring social inclusion for all

“Environment & Sustainability”, under Youth Track, will focus on environment protection, reducing carbon footprints and promoting sustainability

What will they get:

Hands-on training from various industry experts including Samsung, MeitY, IIT-Delhi, and technical support from United Nations in India. In addition, participants will get exclusive mentoring and coaching to build their ideas into prototype, an opportunity to attend a curated innovation walk with focused interactions with Samsung leaders, and milestone-based grants for prototype development and enhancement

School Track: Semi-finalists 10 teams will get INR 20,000 grant for prototype development & Samsung Galaxy Tabs. Finalists 5 teams will get INR 1 Lakh Grant each for prototype enhancement & Samsung Galaxy Watches

Youth Track: Semi-finalists 10 teams will get INR 20,000 grant for prototype development & Samsung Galaxy Laptops. Finalists 5 teams will get INR 1 Lakh grant each for prototype enhancement & Samsung Z Flip Smartphones

What do winners get:

School Track: The Winning Team will be declared as the “Community Champion” of Solve for Tomorrow 2024 and will receive a seed grant of INR 25 Lakh for prototype advancement. The Schools of the winning teams will also receive Samsung Products to boost educational offerings, encouraging a problem-solving mindset.

Youth Track: The Winning Team will be declared as the “Environment Champion” of Solve for Tomorrow 2024 and will receive a grant of INR 50 Lakh for incubation at IIT-Delhi. The colleges of the winning teams also receive Samsung products to boost their educational offerings, encouraging social entrepreneurship.

Where can they apply: www.samsung.com/in/solvefortomorrow

From when: Starting April 09, 2024

Till when: 5 PM IST on May 31, 2024

To find out more and register for the competition in India, visit

www.samsung.com/in/solvefortomorrow. Application entry closes at 5 pm on May 31, 2024.

First launched in the US in 2010, Solve for Tomorrow is currently operational in 63 countries globally and has seen over 2.3 million young people participate worldwide.

Samsung Electronics’ global CSR vision of ‘Together for Tomorrow! Enabling People’ is committed to providing education to young people around the world to empower the leaders of tomorrow. Read more stories on Samsung Electronics’ CSR efforts on our CSR webpage http://csr.samsung.com

--