Students of KLH shine in MATHack 2024, secure 3rd prize

Hyderabad: KLH Campus announced the outstanding performance of its B. Tech. students at MATHack 2024, where they secured a prestigious third prize in the hackathon hosted at T-Hub, Hyderabad. The event, organized by TalentFarm.ai with support from Idealabs, T-Hub, and the Government of Telangana, brought together teams from across the country to tackle real industry challenges through AI.

In the first stage of the competition, around 1700 teams submitted their innovative ideas, with only 37 advancing to a challenging 30-hour offline hackathon. Among these elite teams were Tarun Kesavan, Arnav Devalapally, and Gowtham Valluri, representing KLH Aziz Nagar Campus. Their exceptional problem-solving skills and technical expertise saw them advancing to the second round after just 20 hours of intense competition.

As the hackathon progressed to its final stages, the top 10 teams presented their solutions, showcasing their creativity and technical prowess. The team from the B.Tech Artificial Intelligence and Data Science course at KLH Aziz Nagar stood out with their innovative approach and determination, securing the 3rd prize amidst fierce competition.

Vice-Chancellor of KL Deemed to be University, Dr. G. P. Saradhi Varma, expressed his happiness at the accomplishment, saying, “We are extremely proud of our students for their outstanding performance. Their creative use of generative AI to solve real-world issues exemplifies brilliance and innovation. We believe in nurturing student talent and providing an environment where students can flourish.”

The jury for the hackathon included eminent experts from renowned firms like BharatGPT, ServiceNow, Volkswagen, Microsoft, and other Telangana startups and AI enterprises.

Their expertise was invaluable in the assessment process, ensuring that only the most innovative and significant ideas were honored.

Tarun Kesavan, a student from the winning team, shared his experience: “It was an amazing experience.

MATHack 2024 provided not only a platform for innovation but also opportunities for networking with industry mentors and exploring real-world applications of AI.

Our faculty always encourage us to participate in such hackathons, providing support and mentorship that helps us excel in competitions.”

Under the guidance of Dr. A Ramakrishna, Principal of KLH Aziz Nagar, along with faculty members and staff, students are consistently encouraged to participate in prestigious activities. The KLH campus provides invaluable experiences for students, allowing them to showcase their skills on national and international platforms.