Students of Orchids International School participated in AI Workshop at BITS Pilani

Hyderabad: The Students of Orchids The International School, Hyderabad Zone, experienced creative liberty as they recently participated in an AI workshop hosted by BITS Pilani Hyderabad. About 58 students from Bachupally, Kapra, Bolarum, Jubilee Hills, Langra Houz and Uppal branch attended the workshop on Advancement in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet Over Technology (IOT), Cyber Security and Ethical hacking.

The students were provided a chance at practical and deeper understanding of the Algorithms Neural network and emerging (A.I) applications like ChatGPT, NLP for Chatbots, Image and Facial Recognition in Security Systems etc.

The workshop, organized by the BITS Pilani team, catered to both beginners and those with prior knowledge of AI. The curriculum, thoughtfully designed, offered a balanced mix of theoretical concepts and hands-on activities. Instructors, driven by their deep knowledge, ensured that the learning experience was engaging and enjoyable for everyone involved.

One of the features of the workshop was its emphasis on fostering innovation and creativity. Participants were encouraged to think critically and develop their own AI projects, allowing them to apply their newfound knowledge in practical scenarios. The collaborative environment facilitated meaningful exchanges of ideas, broadening horizons and honing problem-solving skills.