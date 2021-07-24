Students Protested For Even Semester Exams And Demanded For Relaxations

On Friday, Polytechnic students staged a protest against the conduct of two tests in a month in front of their colleges across the state, as well as at the Department of Technical Education (DTE) in Bengaluru. The demonstrators stated that the practical examinations are scheduled to take place in the following three days and urged that they should be postponed. The students also suggested that the announcement to return to college on July 26 was made too soon, as it was announced only two days earlier. They should be given some more time to prepare themselves for resuming colleges and also demanded to get some relaxations.



As per Sithara H M, the protesting students picketed colleges across the state, Bengaluru district president of the All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO). Sithara shared that 800 students protested in Bengaluru, after which the DTE agreed not to hold the even semester exams.

On Thursday, exams for odd semesters (1, 3, and 5) for the academic year 2020-21 will be held from August 2 to 4, according to a circular issued by the department. Commissioner of Collegiate Education Pradeep P informed that the department will continue to its decision of evaluating students in even semesters based on previous semester's grades and the current semester's internal evaluation. Whereas, examinations for students in the final semester will take place in the upcoming August.

Students from Bagalkot's University of Horticultural Sciences organised an online protest, demanding that they be promoted according to UGC norms. They were also looking for a way to take lessons online.