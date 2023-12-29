Tech transforming classrooms: A look back at 2023

The year 2023 marks a pivotal period in which technology has not merely entered but has actively reshaped traditional classrooms. The strong connection between technology and education has introduced a new era of knowledge, learning, collaboration and innovation. From augmented reality (AR) to artificial intelligence (AI), students are now diversifying their learning styles through personalized educational experiences.

Young Hans spoke with the industry experts and they shared how trends in education have shifted in 2023.

Pranay Chouhan, co-founder of Padhle, said how technology is transforming education by bridging the gaps between students and teachers. There was always a barrier between students and teachers that technology has overcome with new ways of learning, communicating, and working collaboratively and 2023 brought an unprecedented change to it.

Over the years and following the Covid-19 pandemic, we witnessed the emergence of Edtech platforms offering improved learning methods through technology. The growth of Edtech platforms was consistent in 2022, but in 2023, there was a noticeable increase in their adoption. It is anticipated that the global Edtech market will experience significant growth between 2023 and 2030. As we look back on this revolutionary year, it's clear that technology has transformed education itself, making it more accessible, engaging, and flexible to meet the varied requirements of today's students.

According to Prof Dr Uma Bhardwaj, Vice- Chancellor of Noida International University, The year 2023 witnessed a transformative blend of education and technology, reshaping the learning landscape in unprecedented ways. Immersive technologies took students beyond traditional classrooms, fostering curiosity and innovation through virtual exploration of historical events and collaborative global projects.

Furthermore, adaptive learning platforms personalized education, meeting individual student needs and allowing faculty to emphasize mentorship and intellectual growth. In parallel, IoT applications optimized campus facilities, improving security, energy efficiency, and overall operational effectiveness. This convergence of innovations marked a landmark year for universities, enhancing the educational journey through cutting-edge technologies.

Vipin Jain, Principal of TMIMT, TMU Moradabad, said, "As classrooms became centers of innovation due to technology, 2023 saw a transformative wave in the ever-changing field of education. The year was significant because of everything from virtual reality providing access to immersive learning environments to artificial intelligence customising educational paths. Students are actively creating technology and consumers as coding and digital literacy gained prominence, preparing them for the digital age.

Blockchain technology improved the security and transparency of school records, and data analytics offered insightful information to improve instructional strategies. It's clear from looking back at 2023 that the combination of technology and education has created the conditions for a more dynamic, inclusive, and progressive educational environment."

Anil Somani, Chairman, FOSTIIMA Business School- Delhi, said, the way that technology and education interact has completely changed the way that education is delivered in the classroom and how higher education and career preparation are seen. With immersive learning experiences that close the gap between theory and practice, virtual and augmented reality have surpassed conventional bounds.

Classrooms have evolved into creative and collaborative spaces in our tech-driven age, encouraging the development of crucial skills necessary for the always changing workforce. The mutually beneficial interaction between technology and education has improved learning outcomes while equipping graduates with the skills they need to succeed in the quickly changing professional world.

Amit Kataria, Founder of Madrid Software said, In the dynamic landscape of technology-driven education, 2023 represents a pivotal chapter for IT institutes, marked by transformative shifts in the learning paradigm. Technological trends, particularly the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), have revolutionized classrooms, offering personalized learning journeys that adapt to individual student needs.

Real-time collaboration tools facilitating teamwork, preparing the students as individual contributors and essential team players in the digital workforce.

Additionally, the strategic use of big data analytics has empowered us to glean valuable insights into student performance, allowing institutes to optimize teaching methodologies and ensure our curriculum remains on the cutting edge of industry trends. Looking back, 2023 signifies a year of technological advancement and a testament to the institute's dedication to shaping future-ready leaders who will drive innovation in the ever-evolving landscape.