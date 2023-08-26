Live
Just In
Technical Teachers’ Certificate (Lower Grade) theory exams from tomorrow
Highlights
The Directorate of Government Examinations on Friday announced that the Technical Teachers’ Certificate (Lower Grade) theory examinations for the candidates who have undergone 42 days of the TTC Summer Training Course will be held from August 27.
The examination will be held at Hyderabad, Warangal, Nizamabad, Nalgonda, and Karimnagar Centres. The exam on educational psychology and school administration will be held from 11 am to 1 pm, methods of teaching (general) from 2 pm to 3 pm, and methods of teaching (special) from 3 pm to 4.30 pm.
The candidates can also download the hall ticket from the website www.bse.telangana.gov.in, said a senior officer.
