Telangana: DOST 2020 notification released, registrations from August 24

Candidates seeking admissions into conventional degree courses in the state can apply for DOST 2020 as the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced notification today.

The registrations for the first phase of admissions with a fee of Rs 200 can be done from August 24 to September 7. Those who registered in the first phase can exercise the web options from August 29 to September 8 and the seat allotment will be made for them on September 16.

And the students who have been alloted the seats should report online from September 17 to September 22.

Through DOST, the students are provided admission into conventional degree courses offered by Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Telangana University, Satavahana University, and Palamuru University. The courses offered are BA, B.Com, B.Sc, B.Com (Voc), B.Com (Hons), BSW, BBM, BCA.