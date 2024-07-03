Telangana govt approves filling of 3,035 TGSRTC posts

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has approved the filling of 3,035 posts in the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC). Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar expressed happiness over the government’s approval, stating that the recruitment would strengthen the corporation.

The approval was given to fill all posts for which RTC officials submitted proposals. These positions include 2,000 drivers, 743 sharmiks, 114 Deputy Superintendents (Mechanic), 84 Deputy Superintendents (Traffic), 25 Depot Managers/Assistant Traffic Managers, 23 Assistant Engineers (Civil), 15 Assistant Mechanical Engineers, 11 Section Officers (Civil), seven Medical Officers (General), seven Medical Officers (Specialist), and six Accounts Officers.

Ponnam Prabhakar expressed happiness over the government’s approval of 3,035 posts in various categories, stating that this will further strengthen the public transport system in the State.

Additionally, he said that the corporation is purchasing new buses with the support of the State government to meet the increased ridership following the implementation of the Mahalakshmi scheme.