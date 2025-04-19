Telangana Inter Exam Results likely in April 22

The Telangana Inter exam results are set to be announced on the 22nd of this month, with Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka presiding over the release event. The intermediate examinations took place from the 5th to the 25th of the previous month, with numerous students eagerly anticipating their results.

Candidates can access their results on the official website, where details regarding their performance in the exams will be made available. This announcement marks a crucial moment for both students and educational institutions across the state, as they prepare for the next academic steps following the results.