Telangana Intermediate Advanced Supplementary Exams to Begin on May 22
Telangana's Intermediate Advanced Supplementary examinations will start on May 22, with over 4 lakh students registered.
The Intermediate Advanced Supplementary examinations in Telangana will begin on May 22. A total of 4,12,724 students will appear for these exams. Of these, 2,49,032 students are in the first-year general course, 16,994 students are in the vocational course, 1,34,341 students have registered for the second-year general course, and 12,357 students have registered for the vocational exams.
Although 1.91 lakh students failed in the first-year exams as per the Inter results released on April 22, the number of students appearing for the supplementary exams has increased significantly. Many students have applied for improvement exams to better their results.
These supplementary exams will be held from May 22 to May 29. The first-year exams will be conducted in two sessions: from 9 am to 12 pm, and the second-year exams will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The Inter Board has released the complete subject-wise schedule.
Additionally, the hall tickets for the supplementary exams will be available on the official website in the next two to three days. The Inter Board has also announced that the results will be declared 10 to 15 days after the exams.