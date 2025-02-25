Live
Just In
Telangana LAWCET & PGLCET 2025 Notification Released for Law Admissions
Highlights
Osmania University has released the notification for the Telangana Law Common Entrance Test (TG LAWCET) and PG Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET) 2025.
Osmania University in Hyderabad has announced the Telangana Law Common Entrance Test (TG LAWCET) and PG Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET) 2025 for admissions to three-year and five-year law degree programs, as well as LLM courses for the 2025-26 academic year.
- Online Registration: March 1 to April 15 (without late fee).
Late Fee Deadlines:
- Rs 500: April 25
- Rs 1,000: May 5
- Rs 2,000: May 15
- Rs 4,000: May 25
- Application Edit: May 20–25.
- Hall Ticket Download: Starting May 30.
- Test Date: June 6.
- Preliminary Key: June 10.
- Final Key and Results: June 25.
For more details, visit https://lawcet.tgche.ac.in.
