Telangana: Online classes for 8, 9, 10th class students from today

Online classes for the students of eight, ninth and 10th standard to begin from today in Telangana through T-SAT. The online classes will be continued till January 28. The classes will be telecasted through T-SAT and Doordarshan Yadagiri channels from 10 am to 5 pm from today.



The government has already made arrangements for the conduct of online classes. Around 50 per cent of teachers working in the government schools were asked to take the classes. It is known that the government launched online classes for the students following the closure of educational instituations during first and second wave of COVID-19.

The physical classes began on September 1 with the decline in the cases. The classes were conducted for a period of three months excluding the holidays. However, due to the rise in the cases, the schools were shut down once again and students were asked to attend online classes.

On the other hand, Education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said that the government is gearing up to reopen the educational institutions in the state by January 31 if there is decline in the report of COVID-19 positive cases. The minister said that neither the exams will be cancelled nor the students will be promoted to higher classes this year.