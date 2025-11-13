Telangana PGECET pharmacy admissions conclude: 1,305 seats allotted in final phase

Hyderabad: The second and final phase of the TG CETs (other) Admissions-2025 has successfully concluded, finalising seat allotments for M Pharmacy and Pharm D courses under the PGEC/PGECET 2025–26 admissions cycle in Telangana.

Convener J Panduranga Reddy, in a statement issued on Wednesday, announced the results. Out of 2,596 candidates who exercised web options, 1,305 were allotted seats against the 1,516 available under the Convener quota.

Students who have been allotted seats are required to pay the tuition fee online and download both the Tuition Fee Receipt and the Joining Report. They must report to their respective colleges with original certificates and the aforementioned documents for physical verification by November 15, 2025. Upon successful verification, the Provisional Allotment Order will be issued by the college.

In the initial Phase 1, 3,593 seats were allotted from 4,286 available Convener quota seats, with 2,770 candidates reporting. The second phase witnessed a lower utilisation rate, with 1,305 seats allotted from 1,516 available. The number of candidates who have reported following the Phase 2 allotment is yet to be confirmed.

The Convener emphasised the importance of timely reporting and document verification to ensure smooth onboarding, cautioning that students who fail to report by the deadline may forfeit their allotment.

For further details, students may contact the Convener’s office via email at [email protected] or by phone at 9885622266.