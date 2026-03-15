Telangana POLYCET 2026 Registration Open

The notification for the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TG POLYCET) 2026 was released last month, inviting applications for admission into various diploma courses across all polytechnic colleges in Telangana for the 2026-27 academic year.

Candidates will be allotted seats based on their POLYCET rank in courses such as Engineering, Non-Engineering, Technology, Agriculture, Horticulture, Veterinary Science, Fisheries, and more, in both government and private colleges. The online application process is already underway, with no late fee applicable until 20 April 2026. The entrance exam is scheduled for 13 May.

Applicants must have passed their 10th-grade examinations; students appearing for their 10th exams in March are also eligible to apply. The application fee is Rs. 500 for general candidates and Rs. 250 for SC/ST candidates. The deadline will not be extended under any circumstances, so students are advised to apply early.

Key Dates:

- Last date for online registration: 20 April 2026

- Late registration with Rs. 100 fee: 21 April 2026

- Late registration with Rs. 300 fee: 22 April 2026

- POLYCET 2026 exam: 13 May 2026