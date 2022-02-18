Telangana: SSC students to have 50 per cent choice in questions in public exams in this year

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education has decided to provide 50 per cent choice in questions in public exams to the Class 10 students this year. The choices will be provided to the theory sections of the question papers. However, no choice will be given in the objective part.



According to an official, there will be a choice of 50 per cent in the questions in this year's SSC Examinations and the students can check the model question papers on the website of the State Council of Educational Research and Training.

It has to be noted that the only 70 per cent of syllabus will be given for SSC exams 2022 in all subjects and there will be only six papers instead of the regular 11 papers.

The exams will begin with the First Language paper (Group A), First Language Paper-I (Composite course) and First Language Paper-II (Composite course) on May 11 and conclude with Social Studies paper on May 17, the OSSC Main Language Paper-I (Sanskrit & Arabic), OSSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit & Arabic) and SSC Vocational course (theory) will be held on May 18, 19 and 20 respectively.

So far, 4.81 lakh Class X students have registered themselves for the exams. Students who have not paid the exam pay can also pay it now with a late fee of Rs 50 and Rs 200 till February 24 and March 4 respectively. The fee will also be accepted with a late fee of Rs 500 up to March 14.

Last year, a total of 5.16 lakh students had paid the exam fee last year. However, the exams were not conducted due to the pandemic and all the students were declared as passed.