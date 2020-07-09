Telangana; UG, PG students demand cancellation of exams

In the view of the rise in the coronavirus cases, college and university students demanded the government to scrap the exams for the current academic year. This comes after the University Grants Commission (UGC) decided to conduct the exams in August this year despite an increase in the coronavirus cases.

Even the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is planning to hold the exams in the second and third week of August and declare the results by September-end. The final year exams of UG students will be held first followed by the PG exams, it is learned. However, an official notification will be announced soon.

With the decision being announced by the UGC, the students took to Twitter to raise their concerns and demanded to cancel the exams due to the pandemic. #StudentsLivesMatters has been trending on Twitter since the UGC made the exams mandate. Writing exams in the current situation may lead to the students getting infected with the virus, alleged the students on Twitter. They also claimed that several universities have cancelled the exams in the view of coronavirus scare.

In Telangana, a total of 1.50 lakh final year students are pursuing degree course while 50,000 to 60,000 are in UG professional programmes.