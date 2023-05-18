  • Menu
Tentative timetable for Inter Supply exams

Tentative timetable for Inter Supply exams
Highlights

  • Theory exams-June 12 to June 20
  • Practical exams - June 5 to June 9

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Wednesday released the tentative timetable for Intermediate-advanced Supplementary Public Exam.


The theory exams will be conducted from June 12 to June 20 and the practical exams from June 5 to June 9 for both General and Vocational courses.

Ethics & Human Values and Environmental Education Exams will be held on June 22. All the exams will be conducted in two session.

