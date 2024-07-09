TG DEECET-2024 today

Hyderabad: All elaborate arrangements have been made for the D.El.Ed. (Diploma in Elementary Education) or D.P.S.E. (Diploma in Pre-School Education) that is TG DEECET-2024, which is scheduled to be conducted on Tuesday.

According to the Director of School Education, the online examination will be conducted in two shifts (first shift - Telugu medium from 10:00 am to 12 pm and the second shift - English and Urdu medium from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm).

“The candidates will be allowed to enter the examination centre one and a half hours before their receptive secession shift, and the centre will be closed fifteen minutes before the receptive secession or shift (09:45 am or 02:45 pm),” said a senior officer.