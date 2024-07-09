Live
- Balkampet Ellamma Ammavari Kalyanam Celebrations Commenced, Kishan Reddy Participates
- Compensation paid to kin of deceased worker
- Dharwad HC rules in favour of Mantralaya Mutt in Nava Brindavan Pooja controversy
- PV Sindhu to be India’s flag bearer alongside Sharath Kamal; Gagan Narang named Chef-de-Mission
- Harish debunks State Edn Dept’s ‘no problem’ claim
- CID files comprehensive chargesheet in Neha Hiremath murder case
- Ghose panel garnering evidence to issue summons to netas
- Xiaomi India 10th Anniversary: 5 New Products to Unveil Today
- Sharath Kamal says a podium finish at the 2024 Paris Olympics is tough but not impossible
- Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam to be Held at Tirumala on July 9
Just In
TG DEECET-2024 today
Highlights
Hyderabad: All elaborate arrangements have been made for the D.El.Ed. (Diploma in Elementary Education) or D.P.S.E. (Diploma in Pre-School Education)...
Hyderabad: All elaborate arrangements have been made for the D.El.Ed. (Diploma in Elementary Education) or D.P.S.E. (Diploma in Pre-School Education) that is TG DEECET-2024, which is scheduled to be conducted on Tuesday.
According to the Director of School Education, the online examination will be conducted in two shifts (first shift - Telugu medium from 10:00 am to 12 pm and the second shift - English and Urdu medium from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm).
“The candidates will be allowed to enter the examination centre one and a half hours before their receptive secession shift, and the centre will be closed fifteen minutes before the receptive secession or shift (09:45 am or 02:45 pm),” said a senior officer.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS