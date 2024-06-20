  • Menu
TG POLYCET 2024 counselling begins from today

Hyderabad: The first phase of TG POLYCET admission counselling is to begin on Thursday.

According to the Technical Education department officials, around 26,412 seats were allotted in different diploma programmes via the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TG POLYCET) 2024. The counselling will begin from June 20 to 24. Certificate verification is scheduled to be held from June 22 to 25 and web options will be available from June 22 to 27, while the provisional seat allotment is on or before June 30.

A detailed notification, list of helpline centres, and list of courses have been made available on the website https://tgpolycet.nic.in, said a senior officer of the Technical Education department.

