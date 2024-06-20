Live
- MLA Uma distributes school kits to students
- S. Korea seizes cargo ship on suspicion of violating UN sanctions on N. Korea
- US: Two dead in plane crash in Alaska
- BSF recovers two China-made Pak drones in Punjab
- All eligible farmers will be covered in 15 days, says Majhi
- Sensex trades flat after opening in green
- Fall in wealth exodus amid robust GDP growth
- Air pollution claimed 8.1mn lives in 2021
- ‘Confident of return to power in Maharashtra’
- Surama files nomination for Odisha Assembly Speaker
TG POLYCET 2024 counselling begins from today
Highlights
Hyderabad: The first phase of TG POLYCET admission counselling is to begin on Thursday.
According to the Technical Education department officials, around 26,412 seats were allotted in different diploma programmes via the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TG POLYCET) 2024. The counselling will begin from June 20 to 24. Certificate verification is scheduled to be held from June 22 to 25 and web options will be available from June 22 to 27, while the provisional seat allotment is on or before June 30.
A detailed notification, list of helpline centres, and list of courses have been made available on the website https://tgpolycet.nic.in, said a senior officer of the Technical Education department.
