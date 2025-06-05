TG TET 2025 schedule released

Hyderabad: The School Education department released a detailed schedule for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) 2025 on Wednesday, which will be conducted from June 18 to 30.

The timings of the examination on each day will be – Session I from 9 am to 11.30 am and Session II from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. The detailed exam schedule is available on the official website https://schooledu.telangana.gov.in, said a senior officer, education department.