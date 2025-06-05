  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Hans > Education & Careers

TG TET 2025 schedule released

TG TET 2025 schedule released
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The School Education department released a detailed schedule for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) 2025 on Wednesday, which...

Hyderabad: The School Education department released a detailed schedule for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) 2025 on Wednesday, which will be conducted from June 18 to 30.

The timings of the examination on each day will be – Session I from 9 am to 11.30 am and Session II from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. The detailed exam schedule is available on the official website https://schooledu.telangana.gov.in, said a senior officer, education department.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick