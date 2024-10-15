TGBIE announces date for verification of INO

Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) on Monday announced that TGBIE-ME-CSSS—fresh and renewal applications for National Merit Scholarships—information of the last date for verification of Institute Nodal Officer (INO) is on November 15. According to TGBIE officials, the last date for both fresh and renewal applications of the National Scholarship is up to October 31, 2024. This is applicable for all the students who passed the Intermediate Public Examination 2024 for fresh applications. The students who were earlier selected for the National Scholarship can renew their applications for the scholarship for the academic year 2024-25 by the same date. The last date for verification of Institute Nodal Officer (INO) is November 15. They can apply online by visiting the website http://scholarships.gov.in. The list of the top 20 percentile of provisionally selected candidates for IPE 2024 is 59,355 (GEN+OBC+SC+ST).

As per the revised guidelines, "the students who missed applying for the renewal of their application online on NSP will be allowed to apply for the renewal of their scholarship for a subsequent year if they fulfil the eligibility conditions for renewal." The OTR ID of these applicants will be generated by the NIC-NSP and will be sent to their registered mobile number. These applicants then (list enclosed) need to approach the Ministry with the valid documents to ascertain their eligibility for the renewal, and after verifying, the Ministry makes them eligible for the renewal in the academic year 2024-25, said a senior officer, TGBIE.