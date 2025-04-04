TGBIE invites applications for extension of provisional affiliation

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) on Thursday invited applications from the management of existing junior colleges (including composite colleges) for the extension of provisional affiliation for the academic year 2025-26. This includes the sanctioning of additional sections, subject to a maximum of four original sections and five additional sections, as per government norms.

According to TGBIE, junior college managements are required to ensure compliance with all necessary conditions, including building lease deed, playground availability, fire safety certification, fire NOC, sanitary certificate, and structural soundness certificate. Proposals lacking the required additional accommodations will be summarily rejected. Furthermore, fire safety certificates must be periodically renewed as per the Fire Department norms. The college management must also upload the qualifications and details of teaching staff as part of the application process.

The TGBIE will publish the list of affiliated private junior colleges for the 2025-26 academic year well in advance. This ensures transparency for students and parents regarding admission schedules and college affiliations. Colleges must not open new sections without prior approval, failing which they will face penalties and possible disaffiliation under the Telangana Education Act. It is also reiterated that affiliation services are taxable as per GST norms and apply to institutions, not students directly, said senior officials, TGBIE.

All Junior Colleges should apply online for the extension of provisional affiliation and the sanction of additional sections. The application process will commence on April 5 through the official website https://tgbie.cgg.gov.in/. The last date for submission of online applications without a late fee is May 4, he added.