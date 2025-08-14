TGICET-2025 admissions counselling schedule announced

Hyderabad: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has officially announced the counselling schedule for TGICET-2025 admissions following a meeting held today under the chairmanship of Prof. V. Balakista Reddy. The meeting was attended by key officials, including A. Sridevasena, Commissioner of Technical Education and Convenor of TGICET-2025 Admissions.

The first phase of counselling begins with online filing of basic information, payment of the processing fee, and slot booking from August 20 to August 28. Certificate verification for candidates who have booked slots will be conducted from August 22 to August 29, excluding August 27. Candidates can exercise their options from August 25 to August 30, with the final freezing of options scheduled for August 30. Provisional allotment of seats will be announced on or before September 2, followed by tuition fee payment and self-reporting through the website from September 2 to September 5.

The final phase of counselling is set to begin on September 8 for candidates who missed the first phase. Certificate verification will be held on September 9, and option entry will be open from September 9 to September 10. Freezing of options will take place on September 10, and seat allotment will be declared on or before September 13. Tuition fee payment and self-reporting will be conducted from September 13 to September 15, with reporting at allotted colleges scheduled for September 15 and 16.

Spot admission guidelines for MBA and MCA private unaided colleges will be published on the official website https://tgicet.nic.in by September 15. A detailed notification with candidate instructions will be available on the same portal from August 18.