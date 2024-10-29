Live
TGPSC extends online application date for departmental tests
Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) issued a notice on Monday that the last date for submission of online applications for departmental tests has been extended up to October 31, 2024. According to TGPSC officials, the departmental tests will be conducted in online mode with the Computer Based Test (CBT) method for the November 2024 session.
Examinations will be held in HMDA jurisdiction, including Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts. Candidates are instructed to go through the notification carefully, which is available on the TGPSC website, www.tspsc.gov.in, said officials.
