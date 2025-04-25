Live
- Raw Silk vs Art Silk: Key Differences You Must Know Before Buying
- MB Patil Seeks Centre’s Backing to Boost Logistics Infrastructure in Karnataka
- Kumaraswamy initiated Bidadi township and now he himself is opposing it: DCM DK Shivakumar
- Nepal Supreme Court directs govt to address legitimate demands of protesting teachers
- Revenue stagnant, losses mount as EV firm Ather Energy prepares for IPO
- Former AP Intelligence Chief Granted Custody for Questioning
- Bihar Cabinet approves 34 proposals for state’s development
- Siddhu Jonnalagadda's Jack to Stream on This OTT Platform
- McBride handed recall as Scotland name squad for ICC CWCL2 series in Netherlands
- Former ISRO Chairman K. Kasturirangan Passes Away at 84
TGSWREIS Opens Intermediate First-Year Admissions for 2025–26 in 239 Residential Colleges
The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS) has started accepting online applications for intermediate first-year admissions for the academic year 2025–26.
The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS) has opened online applications for Intermediate First-Year admissions for the 2025–26 academic year.
The application process starts on April 25, 2025.
This opportunity is available for eligible students across Telangana who wish to study in the prestigious Gurukul institutions run by the Society.
According to a statement by TGSWREIS Secretary, VS Alagu Varshini, admissions are open in 239 residential junior colleges across the state.
Courses Offered:
MPC
BiPC
MEC
CEC
Vocational courses
These courses are designed to provide students with both academic and career-focused pathways.
How to Apply:
Interested students must apply online via the official TGSWREIS website.
The last date to submit applications is May 15, 2025.
Important Instructions for Applicants:
Applicants must have:
A valid caste certificate
An income certificate issued after January 1, 2024
These documents are mandatory for submitting the online application.
Students are advised to carefully read the prospectus available on the official website and understand the eligibility criteria, course options, and admission process.