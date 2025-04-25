TGSWREIS Opens Intermediate First-Year Admissions for 2025–26 in 239 Residential Colleges

The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS) has opened online applications for Intermediate First-Year admissions for the 2025–26 academic year.

The application process starts on April 25, 2025.

This opportunity is available for eligible students across Telangana who wish to study in the prestigious Gurukul institutions run by the Society.

According to a statement by TGSWREIS Secretary, VS Alagu Varshini, admissions are open in 239 residential junior colleges across the state.

Courses Offered:

MPC

BiPC

MEC

CEC

Vocational courses

These courses are designed to provide students with both academic and career-focused pathways.

How to Apply:

Interested students must apply online via the official TGSWREIS website.

The last date to submit applications is May 15, 2025.

Important Instructions for Applicants:

Applicants must have:

A valid caste certificate

An income certificate issued after January 1, 2024

These documents are mandatory for submitting the online application.

Students are advised to carefully read the prospectus available on the official website and understand the eligibility criteria, course options, and admission process.



