Christ’s teachings nurture compassion

Rajamahendravaram: Christmascelebrations were held grandly at the Bible Mission Zion Prayer Mahima Mandiram (Sharon House) in Venkatapuram here on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, Reverend P Ernest Moses said that following the teachings of Christ would help nurture values such as love, compassion, and peace among people. Reverend VSS Prasad delivered the Christmas message. Church founder Dr Garapati Mary Elizabeth also addressed the gathering. Sunday school children and youth members entertained the audience with songs, dance performances, and skits.

A New Year calendar was released during the programme. P Sudhakar, K Vijayaraju, Stephen Paramesh, Lazar, and others took part in the celebrations.