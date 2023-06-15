The TreeHouse chain of schools celebrates marine life with its students

At a time when the United Nations is synergising with youth activists, indigenous leaders, scientists, businesses, citizenry and celebrities to protect the oceans, the TreeHouse chain of schools recently created many interactive activities to sensitise children to marine life. This was to ensure that the youth start learning about protecting the resources they are going to inherit.



Through posters, photographs, discussions and more, children were offered an introduction to marine life and learnt about the rich biodiversity that lies just beneath the surface of an ocean. They learnt also about the way plastic pollution threatens marine life and what citizens can do to address the issue.



The children dressed up as their favourite marine animals, studied aquariums, wrote poems and read stories about the ocean and asked interesting questions about why the oceans are so critical to human survival. TreeHouse strives to familiarise children to the environment they inhabit through such celebrations so that they grow up to be responsible earth citizens.