  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Hans > Education & Careers

The TreeHouse chain of schools celebrates marine life with its students

The TreeHouse chain of schools celebrates marine life with its students
x

The TreeHouse chain of schools celebrates marine life with its students

Highlights

Children took part in activities highlighting the importance of unpolluted oceans

At a time when the United Nations is synergising with youth activists, indigenous leaders, scientists, businesses, citizenry and celebrities to protect the oceans, the TreeHouse chain of schools recently created many interactive activities to sensitise children to marine life. This was to ensure that the youth start learning about protecting the resources they are going to inherit.

Through posters, photographs, discussions and more, children were offered an introduction to marine life and learnt about the rich biodiversity that lies just beneath the surface of an ocean. They learnt also about the way plastic pollution threatens marine life and what citizens can do to address the issue.

The children dressed up as their favourite marine animals, studied aquariums, wrote poems and read stories about the ocean and asked interesting questions about why the oceans are so critical to human survival. TreeHouse strives to familiarise children to the environment they inhabit through such celebrations so that they grow up to be responsible earth citizens.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X