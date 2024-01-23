Third Internship Programme on Research Techniques begins at CFRD

Hyderabad: Central Facilities for Research and Development (CFRD) at Osmania University inaugurated the Third Internship Programme on Research Techniques on Monday.

According to OU officials, this week-long programme aims to provide students with training in cutting-edge techniques for interdisciplinary science research. The event saw active participation from several PhD scholars, MSc, and BSc students.

Professor Sandeepta Burgula, the convenor of the programme and Director of CFRD, OU, elucidated CFRD's contributions in offering technical support to researchers in and around Osmania University over the past 14 years.

Dr Mandari Venkatesh from Procell Biologics, Hyderabad, emphasised the importance of such internships in shaping students' careers.