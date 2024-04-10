TISS launches dual degree programme

Hyderabad: TheTata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Hyderabad, in collaboration with Macquarie University, Sydney, has introduced a dual degree programme – MA in public policy and international relations. According to TISS officials, the first year of the academic programme on public policy is offered at the School of Public Policy and Governance, TISS Hyderabad.

The second year of the MA degree programme in international relations is offered at Macquarie University, Sydney. Successful graduates will be awarded two degrees: a Master of Arts in public policy and international relations, TISS, while Macquarie University will award masters in international relations.

The unique MA programme weaves together the learning of policy architecture that is implemented at the local and national level but often influenced by institutions and actors representing bilateral and multilateral formulations. Interested candidates can apply online at https://oia-admissions.tiss.edu/ on or before April 30, said a senior official.