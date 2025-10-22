  • Menu
TNPSC Group 4 Results 2025 – Coming Soon at tnpsc.gov.in

TNPSC Group 4 exam results 2025 will be released soon. Check the latest updates and prepare to view your results online at tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC will soon announce the Group 4 exam results for 2025. Candidates can check the results on tnpsc.gov.in.

The exam was held on July 12, 2025, for 3,935 posts.

How to Check Results:

Visit tnpsc.gov.in.

Click on Group 4 Results 2025.

Enter your details and submit.

Download and print your result.

