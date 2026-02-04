No more hosting of GOs on TG's official website

The state government has reportedly stopped uploading Government Orders (GOs) on its official website from February 1. It is learnt that even the General Administration Department (GAD) was not uploading GOs due to various reasons.

Unofficial instructions to all departments against uploading important GOs on goir.telangana.gov.in, that were given five years back, are being strictly followed. In a fresh development, the departments have stopped posting GOs pertaining to establishment orders. In recent months, Roads and Buildings, Law and Order, Labour and Employment departments were posting only those GOs that were related to release of funds and clearance of pending bills like car and mobile allowances for secretaries of the departments. Not a single GO has been uploaded on the official website in the last four days.

Top officials said that some GOs issued by the R&B department created political nuisance, mainly orders releasing funds for repairs of ministers’ quarters, IAS officers' residences drew strong criticism from the opposition parties. These orders were extensively circulated in the social media. It may be mentioned that the Telangana High Court has instructed the state government to immediately upload all Government Orders, circulars, rules and notifications on official websites and to strictly follow existing guidelines in December last year.

Information obtained under the Right to Information Act, 2005 showed that (between December 7, 2023, and January 26, 2025), 19,064 GOs were issued by various departments, but only 3,290 were available online. The court observed that the failure to upload GOs deprived citizens of access to information and affected transparency and accountability.

When contacted, GAD officials maintained that the High Court orders are being implemented and the GOs are being uploaded regularly.