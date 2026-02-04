Collector stresses on rendering service without any delay

Visakhapatnam: District collector MN Harendhira Prasad conducted a surprise inspection at the Super Bazaar Sub-Registrar’s office here on Tuesday. After thoroughly examining the registration processes, document verification and stamp duty collection procedures, the collector enquired about the services being provided to the public.

Also, the district collector checked the procedures, methods and regulations followed in the registration process of government and private lands. He instructed the officials to ensure that services are provided in a transparent manner and without any delay.

Further, Harendhira Prasad directed the officials to work adhering to rules without the involvement of mediators and ensure that every applicant receives equal service.

He ordered that any deficiencies in record keeping should be rectified immediately and instructed the officials to pay special attention to the attendance and performance of the staff.

During the visit, the collector interacted with the persons waiting at the office and sought their opinions on the services rendered. District Registrar Upendra, Sub-Registrar Kanakaratnam and other officials were present during the inspection.