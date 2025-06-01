Top Banks Offering Education Loans for Abroad Studies in India – Updated Guide 2025

Looking for an education loan for abroad studies can be a strenuous process, especially when you don’t know where to start. First, you need to understand the abroad education loan providers in India and their terms. Various banks in India offer education loans for abroad studies. It is important to be aware of these lenders and their terms before getting started with the education loan process.

This article provides you with information about the top banks in India offering education loans for abroad studies to help you make an informed decision. Now, let's look at the banks that offer abroad education loans in India.

Education loan for Abroad Studies

These are education loans that are offered to students to finance their higher education at well-recognized universities in foreign countries. Financial institutions like Public banks, Private banks, and NBFCs offer education loans for abroad studies to students.

Key Features of Education Loans for Abroad Studies

The funds provided by abroad education loans will help students cover their educational expenses, such as the tuition fees, living expenses, cost of books and supplies, etc.

Abroad education loans are mainly divided into two types based on the collateral requirement of the lender: secured and unsecured education loans.

The loan terms such as the loan amount, interest rates, and other repayment terms vary based on several factors, including the lender, loan type, student profile, and the co-applicant’s profile.

The repayments of education loans, i.e., the EMIs of the loan, start after the moratorium period in all banks. A moratorium period of typically the course duration plus 6 to 12 months is offered by most banks for an education loan for abroad studies.

Top Banks Offering Education Loans for Abroad Studies in India

Here are the public banks, private banks, and NBFCs that provide education loans for abroad studies in India and their education loan terms, such as loan amounts, interest rates, repayment tenure, and moratorium period:





Bank/Financial Institutions Loan Amount Interest Rates Repayment Tenure Moratorium Period State Bank of India (SBI) Up to ₹3 crore(collateral). Up to ₹50 lakhs(without collateral) Starts from 8.15% Up to 15 years Course duration plus 6 to 12 months. SBI offers an interest-free moratorium period on education loans. Bank of Baroda (BOB) Up to ₹1.5 crore(collateral). Up to ₹40 lakhs(without collateral) Starts from 9.50% Up to 15 years Course duration plus 6 to 12 months. Interest is charged during this period. ICICI Bank Up to ₹3 crore(collateral). Up to ₹50 lakhs(without collateral) Ranges between 10% to 14.50% 10 to 15 years. Course duration plus 6 to 12 months. Interest is charged during this period. Axis Bank Up to ₹1 crore(without collateral) Ranges between 11% to 15.50% 10 to 15 years. Course duration plus 6 to 12 months. Interest is charged during this period. IDFC Bank Up to ₹1.5 crores(without collateral). Starts from 9.50% 10 to 15 years. Course duration plus 6 to 12 months. Interest is charged during this period. Credila Depends on the requirement. Ranges between 10% to 15% 10 to 15 years. Course duration plus 6 to 12 months. Interest is charged during this period. Avanse Up to ₹1.25 crores(without collateral) Ranges between 10% to 16.5% 10 to 15 years. Course duration plus 6 to 12 months. Interest is charged during this period. Auxilo Depends on the requirement. Starts from 10.50% 10 to 15 years. Course duration plus 6 to 12 months. Interest is charged during this period. Incred Up to ₹80 lakhs (without collateral). Starts from 11% 10 to 15 years. Course duration plus 6 to 12 months. Interest is charged during this period.

Eligibility Criteria for Abroad Education Loans

The eligibility criteria for an abroad education loan vary from bank to bank. However, the basic eligibility criteria laid by the banks for an abroad education loan are:

Citizenship: Both the applicant and the co-applicants should be Indian citizens. Admission Status: The student should have secured admission at a well-recognized university. Academic History: Students are expected to have a good academic history with at least a 50% score in their previous academic records. Collateral Requirements: Students should provide acceptable collateral according to their lender to get a secured education loan for abroad studies. Co-applicant profile: The co-applicant should meet the income and CIBIL score requirements of the lender, especially for unsecured loans. Recognized University: The university that the student is going to should come under the recognized list of universities of the lender. Age: Students aged between 16 to 35 are generally eligible for an education loan. However, private lenders typically don’t accept co-applicants aged more than 60 years or nearing their retirement age.





Documents Required for an Education Loan for Abroad Studies

The following documents of the student and their co-applicants are required by the lenders for an education loan for abroad studies:

1. KYC Documents

Documents proving the identity and address of the student and their co-applicant. They can include:

A photo ID proof(Aadhaar card, Voter Id, Driving license, etc.),

PAN card, and

Passport.

2. Admission Letter

Students should submit an admission letter from the university proving their acceptance into the university.

3. Previous Academic Records

Students should provide their previous academic records, such as the 10th,12th, and undergraduate marksheets.

4. Collateral Documents

While taking an education loan for abroad studies, applicants should submit all the collateral documents required by the lender.

5. Financial Documents of the Co-applicant

Documents that prove the income and creditworthiness of the financial co-applicant are required, especially for unsecured education loans. These documents can vary depending on whether the co-applicant is salaried or self-employed.

6. Additional documents

Lenders can also require other documents such as:

Passport-size photos of the applicant and the co-applicant

Applicable test score results, such as CAT, IELTS, TOEFL, and GRE.

Conclusion

Education loans for abroad studies help students fulfill their dream of pursuing higher education at a well-reputed foreign university. These loans will help students cover expenses associated with studying abroad. This article explores the key insights on top banks providing education loans for abroad studies in India. We have also covered the key features of abroad education loans, along with the eligibility criteria and documents required.