Top five destinations to plan a trip for 2026

  • Created On:  16 Jan 2026 2:02 PM IST
Top five destinations to plan a trip for 2026
As Indian travelers plan their journeys for 2026, travel preferences are reflecting a blend of convenience, value, and experience-driven exploration.

As Indian travelers plan their journeys for 2026, travel preferences are reflecting a blend of convenience, value, and experience-driven exploration. Data highlights strong interest in destinations that offer easy connectivity, visa-friendly access, and diverse travel experiences—ranging from short-haul international city breaks to culturally rich emerging markets and aspirational long-haul trips.

● GCC cities, including Dubai, Riyadh, Doha, Muscat, and Kuwait City, remain among the most searched destinations from India.

● Vietnam continues to attract Indian travelers in 2026, with cities such as Ho Chi Minh City drawing demand for affordability, food-led experiences, urban culture, and relatively easy travel planning.

● CIS destinations are emerging as high-interest outbound markets from India, particularly Uzbekistan, Georgia, and Kazakhstan, as Indian travelers explore culturally rich and value-driven alternatives beyond traditional routes.

● Several CIS cities benefit from direct flight connectivity from Delhi, improving accessibility and supporting growing demand for architecture, history, nature, and experience-led itineraries.

● Domestic Indian travel continues to show strong momentum, with destinations such as Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Kashmir, and Kerala remaining top choices for beach breaks, mountain escapes, wellness travel, and slower-paced holidays.

● Long-haul aspirational travel remains on the radar for Indian travelers planning, with Japan featuring prominently for its blend of culture, cuisine, innovation, and seasonal travel experiences.

● Across markets, Indian travelers are prioritizing visa-friendly destinations, early booking behavior, and value-focused planning, shaping outbound and domestic travel trends for 2026.

Byline: Bernard Corraya

(The author is General Manager, Wego India)

Indian Travel Trends 2026GCC DestinationsVisa-Friendly TravelEmerging CIS MarketsExperience-Driven Tourism
