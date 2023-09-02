Train The Trainers: How Teachers are Upskilling to Upgrade the Classroom Learning Experience for Students

The theme for this year's Teacher's Day, "The Transformation of Education Begins with Teachers," resonated with educators across India as they continue to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of modern education. In a world where technology is rapidly changing the way we learn and teach, it has become imperative for teachers to adapt and upskill to provide students with the best possible learning experience. We explore the inspiring journeys of educators who have embraced upskilling and are now making a significant impact on the classroom and beyond.

Hari Krishnan Nair, Co-Founder of Great Learning says, In the past three years, the Indian education landscape has witnessed a remarkable transformation, driven by the significant integration of technology. This intervention has democratised education, increasing its access and impact. Yet, as we look ahead, it becomes imperative to prioritize the continuous growth and development of our educators. High quality education cannot happen without teachers. In an era characterised by rapidly advancing technology and resources, educators now possess the unique opportunity to deeply understand each learner's individual needs, learning styles, interests, and abilities, thus enabling the delivery of high-quality education. This enhanced comprehension holds paramount importance for both teachers and learners as they prepare themselves for a swiftly evolving industry landscape influenced by cutting-edge technologies like AI. As we come together to celebrate Teacher's Day, let us empower our teachers, who lie at the heart of our educational journey, and empower them to create impact on millions of learners daily."

Quote by Devi Prasad Mohapatra, Professor, HOD, Plastic Surgery at JIPMER:

“As industries rapidly advance, our teaching methods must evolve too, ensuring the best possible learning experience for our students. I better understood this when I took up a Great Learning AIML program to understand how AI and ML tools can enhance study design, student understanding, and learner engagement. Upskilling has, without a doubt, impacted my teaching style, making it more engaging, interactive, and personalised. With a fresh outlook on education, I now aim to incorporate digital tools that can enrich the learning experience and make it more flexible and personalised. In my everyday professional life, I have begun using AI and ML in medical research, exploring the use of computer vision algorithms for analyzing x-rays and machine learning for patient data analysis in hospitals, yielding new insights. For fellow educators this Teacher's Day, I strongly advise embracing upskilling as a powerful tool for personal and professional growth. It allows us to stay current, broaden horizons, enhance teaching methods, foster a lifelong learning mindset, and most importantly, prepare our students for the future. Upskilling has been transformative for me, and I believe it can be equally impactful for all educators seeking to thrive in this rapidly evolving educational landscape."

Quote by Chandrajit Lahiri, Associate Professor at Saveetha Institute of Technical and Medical Sciences, Chennai:

“Upskilling is undoubtedly beneficial for educators at any stage of their career. For me, it not only enhances my teaching but also opens doors to implementing advanced techniques in my research. Taking up the Great Learning AIML program has helped me with special techniques to keep my students engaged and can be amalgamated into my teaching style. The in-depth concepts delivered through videos and mentoring fostered self-learning, which I now plan to implement in my course. I found the use of summarizing heavy contents and pop-quizzes within the lectures particularly effective in enhancing the learning experience. I believe upskilling is a powerful tool for educators and could definitely help them at any point in their careers. Some might find it helpful for their own course of teaching while others, like me, might find them helpful to implement in their course of work, like research. Yet others might consider upskilling to change their career path for the sake of advancement in the future."

These inspiring stories of educators who have embraced upskilling illustrate the vital role teachers play in shaping the future of education. Teachers are not just facilitators of knowledge; they are catalysts for change, empowering our leaders of tomorrow and preparing the future workforce for a volatile, disruptive, and rapidly evolving world of work. They bridge the gap between traditional learning and the demands of a technology-driven society, ensuring that students not only excel academically but also develop the critical thinking and problem-solving skills needed to thrive in the digital age. As we celebrate Teacher's Day this year, let us acknowledge their dedication and commitment to providing students with the best possible learning experience and recognise the transformative power of upskilling in the modern classroom.