Trends Felicitates Meritorious Students for Their Academic Achievements

India’s largest and fastest-growing apparel and accessories specialty chain of Reliance Retail, TRENDS, has taken a commendable step by felicitating meritorious students who have excelled in this year’s 10th and 12th examinations.

As part of this initiative, numerous meritorious students were honored at their respective Trends stores located in Allagadda, Attili, Atchutapuram, Bhimadole, Bobbili, Gudur, Kadiri, Kavali, Mangalagiri, Mandapeta, Markapuram, Nandigama, Nidadhavole, Payakaraopet, Peddapuram, Penukonda, Piduguralla, Puttur, Rajampet, Ramchandrapuram, Ravulapalem, and Vissannapeta. This initiative underscores Trends' commitment to recognizing and celebrating academic excellence across various regions.





Trends is dedicated to democratizing fashion in India by expanding its reach and connecting with consumers from metros and mini-metros to Tier 1 and 2 towns and beyond. This extensive reach has established Trends as India’s favorite fashion shopping destination.



Trends stores are known for their modern look and inviting ambience, featuring an exciting range of high-quality, fashionable merchandise that is tailored to meet the needs of local consumers. The products are offered at affordable prices, ensuring high value for money.

Customers at Trends stores can look forward to a uniquely special and superior shopping experience. The stores offer a diverse selection of trendy women’s wear, men’s wear, kid’s wear, and fashion accessories at delightful prices.



