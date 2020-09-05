TS ECET 2020 preliminary key released, check @ ecet.tsche.ac.in

The Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the preliminary key of TS ECET 2020 exam. Candidates who have appeared for the exam, conducted on August 31 can download the key from ecet.tsche.ac.in.

Releasing the key, ECET convenor Manjur Hussain asked the students to raise objections over the answer key by 4 pm tomorrow through online. It is also learned that the question paper along with the response of the student and the answer key will be mailed to the registered mail ID of the student specified by the candidate while submitting the online application form.



TS ECET exam was conducted across 56 centres which include 52 in Telangana and four centres in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh state. The exam was conducted in two sessions by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) on behalf of Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE).



As many as 28,040 registered for the exam from Telangana and AP while 24,287 students downloaded the hall tickets. TS ECET is a computer-based test conducted for the students seeking lateral entry to second-year BTech courses in both university and private institutes.



How to download TS ECET 2020 answer key?



Visit ecet.tsche.ac.in



Click on 'Master Question Papers with Preliminary Key'

Select the course

Enter the hall ticket number

Download the key