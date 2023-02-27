TS ECET 2023 schedule released

Hyderabad: TS ECET-2023 schedule for admissions in engineering courses has been released.



TS ECET Notification will be released on 1st March. The ECET schedule was jointly released by Telangana Higher Education Council Chairman R Limbadri, Osmania University VC D Ravinder and ECET Convener Sriram Venkatesh.

Online applications would be accepted from March 2 to May 5. The last date with Rs 500 would be Mary 8 and a late fee of Rs 2,500 would be charged till May 12. Candidates who have applied are given an opportunity to edit their applications from May 8 to May 12. Candidates can download the hall tickets from the respective website from May 15. The ECET entrance exam will be conducted on May 20. For further details, aspirants can visit the website https://tsecet.nic.in/. (INN)