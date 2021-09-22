TS ICET Results 2021: Final key and results to be released on September 23

TS ICET Results 2021: The results of the TS ICET-2021 conducted for admissions in MBA and MCA courses in the state will be released on the 23rd of this month. The TS ICET convener Professor K Rajireddy said on Tuesday. He said the test was conducted in three sessions on August 19 and 20 this year where 56,962 candidates from Telangana and AP appeared for the exam.



The results will be released at 3 pm in the seminar hall of the College of Commerce and Business Management in KU.



The students are advised to visit the official website icet.tsche.ac.in to check the results and download after the results were released.



On the other hand, the candidates are hereby advised to keep the credentials ready to check the results. Meanwhile, the TSCHE will also release the final key of the ICET that has been prepared after taking note of objections.



The Kakatiya University, Warangal has conducted the ICET 2021 on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad.